

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares were modestly higher on Friday as China's exports data topped forecasts and investors looked forward to a strong quarterly earnings season.



The benchmark DAX was up 46 points or 0.37 percent at 12,539 in opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher the previous day.



In economic news, Germany's wholesale price inflation accelerated further in June to the highest level in nine months, data from Destatis showed.



Wholesale prices climbed 3.4 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.9 percent increase seen in May.



