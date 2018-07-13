FBOs and repair stations to benefit from reduced lead times and the continued convenience of ordering from the distributor of their choice

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation, the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced that its Aircraft Wheel Brake Division (AWBD) has signed a five-year master distributor agreement with Aviall for its Cleveland Wheels Brakes product line. Aviall will forecast, warehouse, and market through its network, including Parker AWBD's former network of direct distributors.

Aviall, which is headquartered in Dallas, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Boeing Company, supporting both commercial and defense business units within Boeing. Aviall is a leading solutions provider of aftermarket supply chain management services for the aerospace and defense industries. Aviall markets and distributes products for more than 250 manufacturers from 40 customer service centers in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

"Our primary goal with this master distributor agreement is to ensure worldwide stock availability of our Cleveland Wheels and Brakes products," said Tom Dorinsky, business team leader for the Parker Aerospace Aircraft Wheel Brake Division. "Additionally, FBOs and repair stations can still order genuine Cleveland replacement parts through the distributor of their choice."

The Parker Aerospace stand is in Hall 4, #4660, at the Farnborough International Air Show, July 16-22, 2018.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world's aircraft and aeroengine manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

