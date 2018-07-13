Outotec Oyj: Outotec to deliver minerals processing technology to Russia

OUTOTEC OYJ PRESS RELEASE JULY 13, 2018 AT 12:15 PM





Outotec to deliver minerals processing technology to Russia





Outotec has signed a contract for the delivery of minerals processing technology and equipment to a concentrator plant in Russia. The contract value booked in Outotec's 2018 second quarter order intake is approximately EUR 24 million. The equipment will be delivered as a natural part of the already started project.





"We are happy to support our customer's target to improve the environmental performance of their operations. Outotec's dewatering, flotation, automation and analyzer solutions are designed for efficient and environmentally sound concentrate production. In addition, the included extensive advisory service package ensures fast ramp-up and performance of the concentrator plant", says Kimmo Kontola, head of Outotec's Minerals Processing business.









For further information please contact:





OUTOTEC

Kimmo Kontola, President - Minerals Processing business unit

tel. +358 40 822 7100





Eila Paatela, Vice President - Corporate Communications

tel. +358 20 529 2004, +358 400 817198

e-mails firstname.lastname@outotec.com





DISTRIBUTION

Main media

www.outotec.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Outotec Oyj via Globenewswire

