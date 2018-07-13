Elekta to Donate Advanced Radiation Therapy Machine to Jordan's Al Bashir Hospital

Cancer treatment system to reinforce country's radiotherapy capacity to support recent influx of Syrian refugees

STOCKHOLM, July 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acknowledging the extra burdens that Jordan's healthcare system faces as a result of the arrival of thousands of citizens from Syria, Elekta has pledged to donate a radiation therapy system (linear accelerator) to Al Bashir Hospital in Amman, Jordan. The linear accelerator - to be delivered later this year - will reinforce Jordan's ability to care for its citizens and for refugees who have or will develop cancer in the coming years.

The IAEA, through its Programme of Action for Cancer Therapy (PACT), has helped facilitate the donation, which will complement the long-standing efforts of the IAEA to support Jordan in improving access to quality cancer treatment.

"Over many decades Elekta has pursued many radiation oncology projects in Jordan and we have developed a wonderful partnership with clinicians in the country," says Richard Hausmann, Elekta President and CEO. "In recognition of our warm relationship with our Jordanian friends and appreciating the additional strain that the Syrian refugee crisis has placed on the Kingdom's cancer treatment capacity, we are pleased to donate one of our state-of-the-art linear accelerator to Al Bashir Hospital, as well as installation and training assistance."

"On behalf of the Government of Jordan, I wish to express our sincere thanks and gratitude to Elekta for this responsible act of generosity and humanity," says Mr. Hussam AlHusseini, Ambassador of The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to The Republic of Austria.

Cancer and radiotherapy

In Jordan and in most regions of the world, cancer is a leading cause of death and morbidity, with approximately 14 million new cases and 8.2 million cancer-related deaths in 2012. Fifty-seven percent of new cancer cases in 2012 occurred in less developed regions of the world, including Central America and parts of Africa and Asia. The number of new cases is expected to rise by about 70 percent over the next two decades.*

Approximately 50 to 60 percent of cancers are treated with radiotherapy, often in combination with other types of therapy, such as surgery and chemotherapy. The modality is primarily used to treat cancers of the prostate, breast, lungs, head-and-neck, cervix, pelvis, brain and metastatic disease, which is cancer that has spread from one part of the body to another. Radiotherapy is used for curative (~70 percent) as well as palliative treatments to relieve pain and improve quality of life. It is estimated that half of all cancer patients would benefit from radiotherapy of localized disease, local control and palliation.

*https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/understanding/statistics

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, Global EVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +46-70-410-7180, e-mail: Oskar.Bosson@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Public Relations Manager

Tel: +1-770-670-2524, e-mail: raven.canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: ET: Eastern Time

About Elekta

Elekta is proud to be the leading innovator of equipment and software used to improve, prolong and save the lives of people with cancer and brain disorders. Our advanced, effective solutions are created in collaboration with customers, and more than 6,000 hospitals worldwide rely on Elekta technology. Our treatment solutions and oncology informatics portfolios are designed to enhance the delivery of radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, and to drive cost efficiency in clinical workflows. Elekta employs 3,600 people around the world. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. www.elekta.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-to-donate-advanced-radiation-therapy-machine-to-jordan-s-al-bashir-hospital,c2574981

The following files are available for download: