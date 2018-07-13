West International AB has changed company name to Westpay AB. The shares will be traded under its new company name and short name from July 16, 2018. New company name: Westpay AB ---------------------------------- New short name: WPAY ---------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code: SE0002169292 ---------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 00.