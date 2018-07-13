

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were trading higher on Friday as China export data topped forecasts and the pound drifted lower against its major opponents after a warning from U.S. President Donald Trump that Prime Minister Theresa May's current 'soft-Brexit' proposal with the EU would probably 'kill' any future trade deals with the United States.



In an interview with The Sun, Trump said that PM's 'soft Brexit' strategy would 'affect trade with the United States, unfortunately in a negative way.'



'If they do a deal like that, we would be dealing with the European Union instead of dealing with the U.K., so it will probably kill the deal,' Trump told the paper.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 43 points or 0.56 percent at 7,693 in late opening deals after rising 0.8 percent on Thursday.



Ryanair Holdings rose about 1 percent after it received EU approval to buy a 75 percent interest in Austrian airline, Laudamotion, in which it already owns 24.9 percent.



Ashmore Group rallied 3.4 percent. The specialist Emerging Markets asset manager reported a drop in assets under management despite net inflows in its fourth quarter.



Recruitment firm Hays jumped more than 5 percent after its Group net fees for the fourth quarter increased 14 percent on a headline basis and 15 percent on a like-for-like basis against the prior year.



