In this region, Europe healthcare IT market was valued at USD 17,803.64 million in 2017 and growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The Europe healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of products services, end user and geography.
Based on products services market is segmented into HCIT outsourcing services, healthcare provider solutions and healthcare payer solutions. The healthcare provider solutions are further segmented on the basis of clinical solutions and non-clinical solutions.
The clinical solutions are further sub segmented into electronic health records medical image processing and analysis systems, picture archiving and communication systems, radiology information systems, laboratory information systems, vendor neutral archive, computerized physician order entry, clinical decision support systems, specialty management information systems, healthcare IT integration systems, practice management systems, radiation dose management and others.
The non-clinical solutions are also sub segmented into healthcare information exchange, revenue cycle management solutions, financial management systems, population health management solutions, medical document management solutions, pharmacy information systems, workforce management systems and healthcare analytics.
On the basis of end user the market is segmented into providers and payers. In 2018, the providers segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2025.
Companies Mentioned
- Epic Systems Corporation
- McKesson Corporation
- Cerner Corporation
- Allscripts
- Agfa-Gevaert Group
- athenahealth, Inc.
- eClinicalWorks
- GE Company
- Greenway Health, LLC
- Infor
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- NextGen Healthcare
- Oracle Corporation
- Practice Fusion, Inc.
