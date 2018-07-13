The "Europe Healthcare IT Market Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this region, Europe healthcare IT market was valued at USD 17,803.64 million in 2017 and growing at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe healthcare IT market is segmented on the basis of products services, end user and geography.

Based on products services market is segmented into HCIT outsourcing services, healthcare provider solutions and healthcare payer solutions. The healthcare provider solutions are further segmented on the basis of clinical solutions and non-clinical solutions.

The clinical solutions are further sub segmented into electronic health records medical image processing and analysis systems, picture archiving and communication systems, radiology information systems, laboratory information systems, vendor neutral archive, computerized physician order entry, clinical decision support systems, specialty management information systems, healthcare IT integration systems, practice management systems, radiation dose management and others.

The non-clinical solutions are also sub segmented into healthcare information exchange, revenue cycle management solutions, financial management systems, population health management solutions, medical document management solutions, pharmacy information systems, workforce management systems and healthcare analytics.

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into providers and payers. In 2018, the providers segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to continue this trend till 2025.

Companies Mentioned

Epic Systems Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts

Carestream Health

Siemens AG

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Carestream Health

Siemens AG

athenahealth, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

GE Company

Greenway Health, LLC

Infor

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

NextGen Healthcare

Oracle Corporation

Practice Fusion, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Europe Healthcare IT Market, By Products Services

7 Europe Healthcare IT Market, By End User

8 Europe Healthcare IT Market, By Geography

9 Europe Healthcare IT Market, Company Landscape

10 Company Profiles

11 Related Reports

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5dgxq5/europe_healthcare?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005101/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Hospital Information Systems