

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's inflation accelerated as estimated to a 14-month high in June, final data from the statistical office INE showed Friday.



Consumer prices climbed 2.3 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 2.1 percent rise in May. The rate came in line with the estimate published on June 28. This was the fastest increase since April 2017, when prices climbed 2.6 percent.



EU harmonized inflation also rose to 2.3 percent in June from 2.1 percent a month ago. Harmonized inflation also matched economists' expectations.



Data showed that core inflation eased slightly to 1 percent from 1.1 percent in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed only 0.3 percent in June after gaining 0.9 percent in May. The harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.2 percent. Both CPI and HICP figures matched flash estimate.



