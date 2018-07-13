The "Europe Wireless Microphones Market, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Wireless Microphones market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Europe wireless microphones for 2018-2025. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of the web conferencing and unified communication and collaboration (UC&C) and video conferencing, secondary resources and doing in-depth company share analysis of major 10 players in the market.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increased usage of wireless microphones in media entertainment and events, enhanced mobility due to wireless system and rising adoption of wireless microphones in infotainment services

The Europe wireless microphones market is segmented on the basis of type into six notable segments; handheld, headset, bodypack, clip-on, lavalier instrument set. In 2018, handheld segment is expected to dominate the market and is expected to reach USD 5,509.22 million by 2025.

Companies Mentioned

Shure Incorporated

Sennheiser Electronic Gmbh co.kg

AKG Acoustics

Blue

Samson Technologies Corp

Audio-Technica Corporation

Rde Microphones

Beyerdynamic

TOA Corporation

Electrovoice,

Mipro Electronics

Sony Corporation

