OL GROUPE: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 06/30/18

Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:
|Total number of shares
|58 172 871
|Number of real voting rights
|78 600 232
|Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)
|78 901 473
For more information:
|
OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 7 45 65
Email: dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com
www.olweb.fr
|
Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services - CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54237-olg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-version-anglaise-30-juin-2018.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free