WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.07.2018
Actusnews Wire

OL GROUPE: DISCLOSURE OF TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND NUMBER OF SHARES IN THE CAPITAL AT 06/30/18


Pursuant to article L. 233-8 of the French « Code de Commerce » and 223-16 of the AMF's General Regulations:

Total number of shares58 172 871
Number of real voting rights78 600 232
Theoretical number of voting rights
(including own shares)		78 901 473


For more information:


OL Groupe
Tel: +33 (0)4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 (0)4 81 7 45 65
Email: dirfin@olympiquelyonnais.com
www.olweb.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment C
Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services - CAC Travel & Leisure
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-54237-olg-declaration-d_actions-et-nombre-de-droits-de-vote-version-anglaise-30-juin-2018.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
