Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 12-July-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 410.77p INCLUDING current year revenue 416.09p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 406.55p INCLUDING current year revenue 411.87p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---