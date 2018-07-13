BlackRock Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, July 13
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK COMMODITIES INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Commodities Income Investment Trust plc at close of business on 12 July 2018 were:
85.62p Capital only
86.08p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 102,302 ordinary shares on 09 July 2018, the Company now has 116,618,000 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,348,000 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK GREATER EUROPE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc at close of business on 12 July 2018 were:
361.99p Capital only (undiluted)
361.99p Capital only (Diluted for treasury shares)
365.84p Including current year income (undiluted)
365.84p Including current year income (Diluted for treasury shares)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3.Following the Tender Offer of 2,317,172 ordinary shares on 01 June 2018, the Company now has 86,459,691 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 23,869,247 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust plc at close of business on 12 July 2018 were:
424.01p Capital only (undiluted)
430.38p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
2. Following the buyback of 112,008 ordinary shares on 25 April 2016, the Company has 176,455,242 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 16,556,600 which are held in treasury.
4. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 12 July 2018 were:
606.55p Capital only
615.39p Including current year income
606.55p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
615.39p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. The Company's issued share capital comprises 73,130,326 Ordinary Shares and 7,400,000 Treasury Shares.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC
549300OGTQA24Y3KMI14
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Emerging Europe plc at close of business on 12 July 2018 were:
449.22c per share (US cents) - Capital only
339.70p per share (pence sterling) - Capital only
456.94c per share (US cents) - Including current year income
345.54p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value.
3. Following the cancellation of 400,000 treasury shares on 17 February 2017, the Company's share capital consists of 35,916,028 Ordinary shares (excluding 5,000,000 ordinary shares held in treasury) carrying one vote each.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 12 July 2018 were:
174.15p Capital only
175.29p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the buyback of 75,000 ordinary shares on 14 June 2017, the Company has 68,874,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 31,487,261 which are held in treasury.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc at close of business on 12 July 2018 were:
628.89c per share (US cents) - Capital only
629.64c per share (US cents) - Including current year income XD
475.56p per share (pence sterling) Capital only
476.13p per share (pence sterling) - Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the Buyback of 20,000 ordinary shares on 24 May 2018, the Company now has 39,259,620 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding 2,181,662 Ordinary Shares which are held in Treasury).
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc at close of business on 12 July 2018 were:
209.34p Capital only (undiluted)
214.28p Including current year income (undiluted)
Notes:
1. Following the buyback of 10,000 ordinary shares on 18 May 2018, the Company has 24,263,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,670,664 shares in treasury.
2. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC
549300MS535KC2WH4082
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc at close of business on 12 July 2018 were:
1626.02p Capital only and including debt at par value
1617.86p Capital only and including debt at fair value
1644.48p Including current year income and debt at par value
1636.31p Including current year income and debt at fair value
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. The total number of ordinary shares in issue excluding treasury shares is 47,879,792. The total amount of ordinary shares
held in treasury is 2,113,731.
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706
The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc at close of business on 12 July 2018 were:
184.74c Capital only USD (cents)
139.70p Capital only Sterling (pence)
190.28c Including current year income USD (cents)
143.89p Including current year income Sterling (pence)
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 05 July 2018, the Company has 198,391,108 ordinary shares in issue.