Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America. The report, authored by Mark D. Ray, William Maurer, David Edward Ackerman, Stephanie Stoudt-Hansen and Robert Naegle was published on June 18, 2018.

This Magic Quadrant evaluated 20 leading service providers on their ability to deliver Data Center Managed Services (DCMSs) across North America. DCMSs are composed of Data Center Outsourcing (DCO), Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services (HIMSs), Private Cloud Managed Services, ERP Hosting Managed Services, Mainframe Managed Services, Data Center Transformation and Cloud Migration Services, Infrastructure Utility Services (IUS), Remote Infrastructure Management (RIM), Edge Data Center Managed Services.

According to Gartner analysts, "Leaders perform skillfully. They have a clear vision of the market's direction and develop competencies to maintain their leadership. They shape the market, rather than follow it."

Kiran Desai, Senior Vice President and Global Head, Cloud and Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited said, "We are excited to be positioned as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services, North America. The citation is a validation of our relentless focus on accelerating our customers' digital journey through our investments in technology offerings such as the Wipro BoundaryLess Datacenter platform, our partnership ecosystem and commitment to continuous innovation."

