The "Europe Panic Disorder Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The research provides insights into Panic Disorder epidemiology, Panic Disorder diagnosed patients, and Panic Disorder treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Panic Disorder derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Panic Disorder, and patients treated with a drug therapy.
The research study helps executives estimate Panic Disorder market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.
The research provides estimates and forecasts of Panic Disorder prevalence, Panic Disorder diagnosis rate, and Panic Disorder treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.
Key Topics Covered
1. Panic Disorder: Disease Definition
2. Panic Disorder Patient Flow in Europe
2A. Panic Disorder Prevalence in Europe
2B. Panic Disorder Diagnosed Patients in Europe
2C. Panic Disorder Treated Patients in Europe
3. Panic Disorder Patient Flow in Germany
3A. Panic Disorder Prevalence in Germany
3B. Panic Disorder Diagnosed Patients in Germany
3C. Panic Disorder Treated Patients in Germany
4. Panic Disorder Patient Flow in France
4A. Panic Disorder Prevalence in France
4B. Panic Disorder Diagnosed Patients in France
4C. Panic Disorder Treated Patients in France
5. Panic Disorder Patient Flow in Spain
5A. Panic Disorder Prevalence in Spain
5B. Panic Disorder Diagnosed Patients in Spain
5C. Panic Disorder Treated Patients in Spain
6. Panic Disorder Patient Flow in Italy
6A. Panic Disorder Prevalence in Italy
6B. Panic Disorder Diagnosed Patients in Italy
6C. Panic Disorder Treated Patients in Italy
7. Panic Disorder Patient Flow in UK
7A. Panic Disorder Prevalence in UK
7B. Panic Disorder Diagnosed Patients in UK
7C. Panic Disorder Treated Patients in UK
8. Research Methodology
