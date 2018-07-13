The "Europe Overactive Bladder Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Overactive Bladder epidemiology, Overactive Bladder diagnosed patients, and Overactive Bladder treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Overactive Bladder derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Overactive Bladder, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Overactive Bladder market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Overactive Bladder prevalence, Overactive Bladder diagnosis rate, and Overactive Bladder treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.

Key Topics Covered

1. Overactive Bladder: Disease Definition

2. Overactive Bladder Patient Flow in Europe

2A. Overactive Bladder Prevalence in Europe

2B. Overactive Bladder Diagnosed Patients in Europe

2C. Overactive Bladder Treated Patients in Europe

3. Overactive Bladder Patient Flow in Germany

3A. Overactive Bladder Prevalence in Germany

3B. Overactive Bladder Diagnosed Patients in Germany

3C. Overactive Bladder Treated Patients in Germany

4. Overactive Bladder Patient Flow in France

4A. Overactive Bladder Prevalence in France

4B. Overactive Bladder Diagnosed Patients in France

4C. Overactive Bladder Treated Patients in France

5. Overactive Bladder Patient Flow in Spain

5A. Overactive Bladder Prevalence in Spain

5B. Overactive Bladder Diagnosed Patients in Spain

5C. Overactive Bladder Treated Patients in Spain

6. Overactive Bladder Patient Flow in Italy

6A. Overactive Bladder Prevalence in Italy

6B. Overactive Bladder Diagnosed Patients in Italy

6C. Overactive Bladder Treated Patients in Italy

7. Overactive Bladder Patient Flow in UK

7A. Overactive Bladder Prevalence in UK

7B. Overactive Bladder Diagnosed Patients in UK

7C. Overactive Bladder Treated Patients in UK

8. Research Methodology

