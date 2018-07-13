Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-07-13 15:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AS Silvano Fashion Group decided at the shareholders meeting held on June 28, 2018 to pay dividends in the amount of 0.20 euros per share and upon decrease of the share capital to make payments to the shareholders in the amount of 0.20 euros per share. The shareholders' list will be closed for payments on July 17, 2018, therefore the last day entitled for payments is July 16, 2017 (ex-date). Payout amount exceeds 10% of the closing price on July 13, 2018. Proceeding from the above, Nasdaq Tallinn decided according to "Principles of flushing orderbooks" to flush SFG1T orderbook after the end of trading on July 13, 2018. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.