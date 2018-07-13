The "Europe Osteoporosis Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Osteoporosis epidemiology, Osteoporosis diagnosed patients, and Osteoporosis treatment rate for EU5 countries. The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Osteoporosis derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Osteoporosis, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Osteoporosis market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

The research provides estimates and forecasts of Osteoporosis prevalence, Osteoporosis diagnosis rate, and Osteoporosis treatment rate for the period 2017-2026. The information is presented by EU5 countries including Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and UK.

Key Topics Covered

1. Osteoporosis: Disease Definition

2. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in Europe

2A. Osteoporosis Prevalence in Europe

2B. Osteoporosis Diagnosed Patients in Europe

2C. Osteoporosis Treated Patients in Europe

3. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in Germany

3A. Osteoporosis Prevalence in Germany

3B. Osteoporosis Diagnosed Patients in Germany

3C. Osteoporosis Treated Patients in Germany

4. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in France

4A. Osteoporosis Prevalence in France

4B. Osteoporosis Diagnosed Patients in France

4C. Osteoporosis Treated Patients in France

5. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in Spain

5A. Osteoporosis Prevalence in Spain

5B. Osteoporosis Diagnosed Patients in Spain

5C. Osteoporosis Treated Patients in Spain

6. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in Italy

6A. Osteoporosis Prevalence in Italy

6B. Osteoporosis Diagnosed Patients in Italy

6C. Osteoporosis Treated Patients in Italy

7. Osteoporosis Patient Flow in UK

7A. Osteoporosis Prevalence in UK

7B. Osteoporosis Diagnosed Patients in UK

7C. Osteoporosis Treated Patients in UK

8. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rdtz6l/osteoporosis?w=4

Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180713005226/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders Drugs, Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs