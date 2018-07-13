Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Industrial Floor Scrubber Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement market intelligence report offers detailed market insights to help category managers identify the pricing models, sourcing opportunities, and sustainability practices to drive category growth.

Our procurement reports for the facility management category offer a comprehensive analysis of the global and regional spend and its impact on overall pricing strategies. They also provide detailed information on the cost and volume drivers that impact pricing.

"The buyers should participate with suppliers that provide buyback for used industrial floor scrubbers in order to reduce operational efforts," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "Also, category managers should engage with suppliers that assist them in reducing TCO through the provision of free maintenance services as a part of the contract."

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the industrial floor scrubber market.

The growth of major end-user industries

The growing demand for robotic floor scrubbers

Stringent government regulations such as HACCP and ISSA clean standards

