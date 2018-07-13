PetVivo, Inc.: PetVivo Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 144th NIBA Investment Conference

All Press Releases Will Be Available for Viewing on Facebook or the Web at www.petvivo.com

EDINA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / July 13, 2018 / PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: PETV), (www.petvivo.com) an emerging biomedical device company, is happy to announce today that it will be presenting at the 144th NIBA Investment Conference being held on July 16-17th, 2018 at Crown Plaza Times Square in New York City. The company will be presenting at 12:15 PM EDT/ 9:15 AM PDT on July 17th, 2018. John Lai, its President, will be presenting as well as meeting with investors.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTC PINK: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets and pet therapeutics. PetVivo is leveraging investments made in the human medical device industry to commercialize therapeutics for pets in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals.

PetVivo's strategy is to commercialize proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for the companion animal market. The company's product pipeline includes seventeen animal and human therapeutics. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the company's products, production processes and biomaterials. PetVivo's lead product, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs, is scheduled for launch later this year.

About NIBA

For over 40 years, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 144 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry.

NIBA's member firms have successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $17 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies and are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million. We are thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes over 8,800 registered representatives that have over $78 billion assets under management.

