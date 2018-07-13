sprite-preloader
WKN: A1W6ST ISIN: BMG067231032 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
13.07.2018 | 17:05
Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Annual General Meeting

Avance Gas Holding Ltd - Annual General Meeting

Bermuda, 13 July, 2018 - Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OSE: AVANCE) announces that the Annual General Meeting of shareholders was held today at Thistle House, 4 Burnaby Street, Hamilton, Bermuda. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2017 were presented to the Meeting. In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

  1. To elect Marius Hermansen as the Chairman of the Company.
  2. To re-elect Kate Blankenship as a Director of the Company.
  3. To re-elect Francois Sunier as a Director of the Company.
  4. To re-elect Jan Kastrup-Nielsen as a Director of the Company.
  5. That the remuneration payable to the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$500,000 be approved for the year ended December 31, 2018.
  6. To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers AS of Oslo, Norway as auditors and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.

The minutes of the annual general meeting are attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:

Peder C. G. Simonsen, CFO, Tel: +47 22 00 48 15, E-mail: p.simonsen@avancegas.com (mailto:p.simonsen@avancegas.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Avance Gas - AGM 2018 Minutes (http://hugin.info/161089/R/2205256/856698.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Avance Gas Holding Ltd via Globenewswire

