

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Worldwide personal-computer shipments grew for the first time in six years during the second quarter of 2018, according to preliminary data from two market research firms.



Gartner Inc. (IT) said that worldwide PC shipments increased 1.4 percent year-over-year to 62.1 million units in the second quarter of 2018. This is the first quarter of year-over-year global PC shipment growth since the first quarter of 2012.



U.S. PC shipments in the quarter rose 1.7 percent from the year-ago period to 14.5 million units, returning to growth after six consecutive quarters of shipment declines.



Gartner noted that while these results are positive for the PC industry, it was not enough to declare a PC industry recovery just yet.



'PC shipment growth in the second quarter of 2018 was driven by demand in the business market, which was offset by declining shipments in the consumer segment. In the consumer space, the fundamental market structure, due to changes on PC user behavior, still remains, and continues to impact market growth,' said Mikako Kitagawa, principal analyst at Gartner.



Smartphones are increasingly being used by consumers for even more daily tasks, ranging from checking social media to banking and shopping, thus reducing the need for a consumer PC.



According to Gartner, PC momentum in the business segment will weaken in two years when the replacement peak for Windows 10 passes.



Meanwhile, International Data Corp. or IDC said that shipments of traditional PCs, such as desktop, notebook and workstation, grew 2.7 percent year-over-year to 62.3 million units.



The results exceeded IDC's forecast of 0.3 percent growth and marks the strongest year-on-year growth rate in more than six years.



The IDC noted that business volume appeared to be the key driver of this growth, with the top three companies reaping benefits across both desktop and notebook.



In the U.S., the traditional PC market registered its second consecutive quarter of year-on-year shipment growth with a total of 17.3 million units.



Gartner's data includes desk-based PCs, notebook PCs and ultramobile premiums, such as Microsoft Surface, but excludes Chromebooks or iPads. IDC's data include desktops, notebooks and workstations, but does not include tablets.



