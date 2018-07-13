PRESS RELEASE

London, 13 July 2018

Cognosec AB (publ) rebrands as CYBER 1

(Nasdaq: CYB1;OTC - Nasdaq Intl: CYBNY)

Cognosec AB today announces that it is rebranding to CYBER 1, following an approved vote to formally change the company's name at the Annual General Meeting of 28 June 2018.

The company's legal name will be Cyber Security 1 AB, following approval by Bolagsverket.

The rebrand, which takes place with immediate effect, will also see the Nasdaq First North ticker (Nasdaq: COGS.ST) changed to Nasdaq: CYB1.ST, with the ticker change to take effect following this press release and receipt by Nasdaq of the exchange notice from our certified advisors Mangold Fondkommission AB. The rebranding will provide clear delineation between the parent company and its subsidiaries, which comprise the professional services and advisory arms, with the advisory arm also named Cognosec.

Commenting on the name change, Chairman of CYBER 1, Kobus Paulsen stated:

"Following several acquisitions, the decision to rebrand the parent entity marks the beginning of the next chapter for our company. CYBER 1 will provide both consumers and investors with a clear message and understanding of who we are and what we do, and it is our intention to drive this brand globally, in conjunction with both strong organic and acquisitive growth."

For more information about CYBER 1, please visit the new website: www.cyber1.com (http://www.cyber1.com/)

ABOUT CYBER 1

CYBER 1 (formerly known as Cognosec AB) is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Italy, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST, formerly as Nasdaq: COGS.ST) and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients' protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 AB had revenues of 17.2*m EUR in 2017 and employed 293 personnel at the end of Q2 2018. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors (http://www.cyber1.com/investors).