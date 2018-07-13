

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have climbed well off their worst levels of the day but remain in negative territory in late-day trading on Friday. Johnson & Johnson is currently down by 1.4 percent after ending the previous session at its best closing level in over two months.



Johnson & Johnson initially came under pressure after the healthcare giant was ordered to pay a record $4.7 billion to 22 women who claimed its talc-based products caused them to develop ovarian cancer.



