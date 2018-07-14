Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Off-Road Vehicles Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement market intelligence report on the off-road vehicles category offers comprehensive insights on pricing trends, sustainability practices, procurement best practices, and category management to drive category growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180714005004/en/

Off-Road Vehicles Procurement Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Our procurement reports for the components and spares category offer a comprehensive analysis of the supply market to identify the regional and global spend opportunities for the suppliers in this category. It also offers a coverage of the pricing models and its impact on the pricing strategies.

"One of the procurement best practices for the buyers is to focus on eliminating ad-hoc spend management by consolidating the entire category-related spend under a single sales account," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "A major category management objective for the buyers is to reduce inventory management costs through effective demand optimization."

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a free sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the off-road vehicles market.

The rise in the adoption of off-road vehicles

The increase in the number of tournaments

The rise in R&D projects that aim at providing superior off-road capabilities to vehicles

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE

Report scope snapshot: Off-road vehicles market

Market Insights

Regional influence on global spend

Spend segmentation by region

Global category spend

To know more, download a free sample

Category Pricing Insights

Cost drivers impacting pricing

Total cost of ownership analysis

Comparison of pricing models

To know more, download a free sample

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

To know more, download a free sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Automotive Gears Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Automotive Transmission System Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180714005004/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com