Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Off-Road Vehicles Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement market intelligence report on the off-road vehicles category offers comprehensive insights on pricing trends, sustainability practices, procurement best practices, and category management to drive category growth.
Our procurement reports for the components and spares category offer a comprehensive analysis of the supply market to identify the regional and global spend opportunities for the suppliers in this category. It also offers a coverage of the pricing models and its impact on the pricing strategies.
"One of the procurement best practices for the buyers is to focus on eliminating ad-hoc spend management by consolidating the entire category-related spend under a single sales account," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Tridib Bora. "A major category management objective for the buyers is to reduce inventory management costs through effective demand optimization."
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the off-road vehicles market.
- The rise in the adoption of off-road vehicles
- The increase in the number of tournaments
- The rise in R&D projects that aim at providing superior off-road capabilities to vehicles
Report scope snapshot: Off-road vehicles market
Market Insights
- Regional influence on global spend
- Spend segmentation by region
- Global category spend
Category Pricing Insights
- Cost drivers impacting pricing
- Total cost of ownership analysis
- Comparison of pricing models
Best Practices
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Sustainability practices
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
