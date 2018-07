SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) announced that it will celebrate its third year fulfilling customer orders from Wisconsin and surpassing the milestone of 4,000 full-time employees in the state with job opportunities.



Between 2014 and 2017, Amazon's investments contributed more than $1 billion into Wisconsin's economy, indirectly creating 5,500 additional jobs on top of the 4,000 the company employs directly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX