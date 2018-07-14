Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Protein Ingredient Category - Procurement Market Intelligence Report. This procurement report offers insights on category growth drivers, pricing models, and procurement best practices in the global protein ingredient market.
Our procurement reports for the food and beverage category offer a comprehensive analysis of the supply market scenario and the sustainability practices impacting category growth. Also, in this report, the category spend is analyzed from both the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.
"One of the best procurement practice for the buyers is to ensure that suppliers follow relevant protein standards for estimating the total protein content in different protein ingredients," says SpendEdge procurement analyst Anil Seth. "Also, focusing on saving costs by sourcing from best cost-sourcing locations is one of the key category management strategies for buyers looking to maximize cost savings."
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the protein ingredient market.
- The rise in awareness of the benefits of functional foods and dietary supplements
- The growth of the F&B industry
- The increasing use of protein ingredients in the manufacturing of paper coatings
Report scope snapshot: Protein ingredient market
Market Insights
- Category spend growth
- Spend segmentation by region
- Regional spend dynamics
Category Pricing Insights
- Supplier cost structure
- Supply chain margins
- Comparison of pricing models
Best Practices
- Procurement excellence best practices
- Procurement best practices
- Innovation and success stories
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
