

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) said that it plans to appeal the decision made by the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in a preliminary injunction hearing with respect to further sales and commercialization of Dr. Reddy's Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film within the United States.



The company said it disagreed with the court's decision, and will vigorously appeal it.



Dr. Reddy's had announced the receipt of the approval, on June 15, 2018 by one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Buprenorphine and Naloxone Sublingual Film, 2 mg/0.5 mg, 4 mg/1 mg, 8 mg/2 mg, and 12 mg/3 mg, therapeutic equivalent generic version of Suboxone (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual film, in the United States market.



