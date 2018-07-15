So who gets to take home the Golden Trophy? Will France recreate the magic of 1998, or are Croatians going to celebrate victory? As the World Cup fever grips across the globe, sports analytics has clearly emerged as the 12th man in the game. Apart from witnessing many "firsts", the World Cup 2018 has also witnessed the loosening of cultural resistance to soccer analytics. In fact, Technavio's report on media and entertainment services predicts sports analytics to play a major role in deciding the outcome of the game.

Sports Analytics: An in-swinger for FIFA 2018

Technavio's report on the global sports analytics market identifies adoption of Big Data and SaaS-based sports software to be major growth drivers in this industry. With a whopping CAGR of 57% in the next three years, the sports analytics industry has already attracted several investors. Just like in FIFA World Cup 2018, the competitive spirit is very high in this industry as well, as vendors design and launch various analysis tools based on demand. Innovation leaders in this market space include some of the biggest names such as IBM, Oracle, SAP, and SAS Institute.

The report says along with the outcome of the game, it is the strategy which goes into building the dream team is what makes sports analytics so popular. This explains why the EMEA region, dominated by five prominent soccer leagues, will emerge as the biggest revenue contributor to the sports analytics market by 2021. In 2016 alone, the global sports analytics market for soccer was valued at USD 211.07 million.

Top 3 Strikers in the Sports Analytics Market

According to our expert research analysts

High demand for mobile applications in sports Increased adoption of wearable technology Entry of analytics in sports software market

are the three trends which will have a major influence on the global sports analytics market.

