Ferrari is not only an amazing car it also has a gorgeous stock chart. Its stock symbol is RACE. We provided coverage earlier this year when we wrote This Is Why Ferrari's Stock Is A Buy In 2018, Will Continue Its Race Higher. In the meantime we see a confirmation on Ferrari's stock chart that its stock price will contineu to race higher this year. We concluded in our article mentioned above and published early May 2018: "Ferrari's cars look gorgeous, its chart and finacials are as gorgeous. A buy in 2018." That was at a time when RACE was trading ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...