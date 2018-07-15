Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Digital Isolator Category- Procurement Market Intelligence Report.This procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the demand-supply shifts, negotiation strategies, and procurement best practices. An analysis of the global category spend and the major suppliers of digital isolators is also offered in this report.
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the electrical components category offer an all-inclusive coverage of the supply market both from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers. The reports help identify the cost and the volume drivers impacting pricing and gives buyers the opportunity to compare pricing models.
"Counterfeiting is one of the key challenges faced by buyers while procuring digital isolators. As a result, they must engage with suppliers who have the ability to trace various inputs involved in the production of digital isolators and have the technologies and processes in place to track the inputs in real time," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the digital isolator market.
- High demand from end-user segments
- Rapid adoption of industrial automation
- Stringent regulations regarding workplace safety
|
Report scope snapshot: Digital isolator market
Category Pricing Insights
- Outlook for input costs
- Total cost of ownership analysis
- Overview of pricing models
Category Management Strategy
- Category management objectives
- Supplier and buyer KPIs
- Outsourcing category management activities
Suppliers Selection
- RFx essentials
- Supplier selection criteria
- Service level agreement
About SpendEdge
SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.
