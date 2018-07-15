Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Oil and Gas Accumulator Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.This procurement market intelligence report offers a scrupulous analysis of the sourcing opportunities, top oil and gas accumulator suppliers, and risk management strategies.
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the manufacturing categoryoffer actionable insights on the category growth drivers and procurement best practices to help buyers reduce their spend. SpendEdge's reports also provide an analysis of the supply market, category pricing strategies, and top suppliers to help buyers identify cost saving opportunities.
"Evaluating the suppliers based on their ability to provide oil and gas accumulators of consistent quality will help buyers to select the right supplier," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "Also, identifying and engaging with suppliers who offer predictive maintenance services is one of the best practices to better manage the category," added Tridib.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the oil and gas accumulator market.
- Rising emphasis on procuring innovative technological products such as hydraulic accumulators
- Growing demand for petroleum products
Report scope snapshot: Oil and gas accumulator market
Market Insights
- Global category spend
- Category spend growth
- Spend segmentation by region
Category Ecosystem
- Supplier power
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
Suppliers Selection
- RFx essentials
- Supplier selection criteria
- Service level agreement
