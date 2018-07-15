Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report.This procurement report offers information on the best practices for category management, supplier selection, spend management.In addition, to help buyers and suppliers reduce costs, this procurement report offers a comprehensive analysis of the supply market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180715005028/en/

Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the components and spares categoryfollow a comprehensive primary and secondary research methodology. The reports analyze the global category spend, supplier margins, and pricing models to helps buyers identify cost-saving opportunities.

"Selecting and engaging with suppliers who can help forecast the demand and prices of plumbing fittings and fixtures by using effective analytical tools such as Tableau and SAS will help buyers reduce spend," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora. "Also, practices such as periodically evaluating the quality of the procured plumbing fittings will help buyers to save costs," added Tridib.

Looking for more procurement insights from this report? Request a FREE sample report

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the plumbing fittings and fixtures market.

Implementation of green building initiatives and regulations

Rising adoption of technologies such as wireless sensors for use in kitchen and bathroom faucets

To know more, Request a FREE sample report

This report is available at USD 1000 discount for a limited time only: View the full report before purchasing.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts for bundled report purchases. Buy TWO reports at discounted rates and get the THIRD one for FREE

Report scope snapshot: Plumbing fittings and fixtures market

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Quantifying cost savings by negotiation strategies

To know more, Request a FREE sample report

Category Ecosystem

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Buyer power

Supplier power

To know more, Request a FREE sample report

US Market Insights

Price outlook

Supplier cost structure in the US

Margins of suppliers in the US

To know more, Request a FREE sample report

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories, latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 14-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global Off-Road Vehicles Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Automotive Electronics Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180715005028/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 984 7340

hello@spendedge.com