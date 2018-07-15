

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rolls-Royce (RYCEF.PK, RR.L, RYCEY.PK) said it has designed a propulsion system for a flying taxi and is starting a search for partners to help develop a project it hopes could take to the skies as soon as early next decade.



Rolls-Royce said on Sunday it has drawn up plans for an electric vertical take-off and landing (EVTOL) vehicle, or flying taxi, which could carry four to five people at speeds of up to 400km/h for approximately 800km.



Rolls-Royce said in a statement it was well-placed to play a leading role in the 'personal air mobility' market.



'The initial concept vehicle uses gas turbine technology to generate electricity to power six electric propulsors specially designed to have a low noise profile,' the company said, adding the design used its existing M250 gas turbine.



Rolls's design would not require re-charging because the battery is charged by the gas turbine, it said, adding it could use existing infrastructure such as heliports and airports.



