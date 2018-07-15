

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - British Prime Minister Theresa May has revealed the suggestion US President Donald Trump gave her last week that he claimed she found 'too brutal.'



'He told me to sue the EU,' May told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show on Sunday. 'Not go into negotiations, sue them.'



Trump's suggestion during his UK visit followed an interview he gave The Sun, a UK tabloid newspaper, in which he criticized May for not taking his advice on Brexit.



In the interview, which was published ahead of a joint press conference between the leaders on Friday, Trump also said May had 'wrecked' Brexit and that her former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, who had resigned days earlier, would be good at the prime minister's job.



It made for an awkward press conference at the prime minister's official country house, Chequers, where Trump said the piece of advice in the Sun interview article was actually a 'suggestion' that May had found too 'brutal.'



On Friday Trump also accused the Sun of peddling 'fake news' and offered an apology of sorts to May.



'She's a total professional,' Trump said. 'Because when I saw her this morning I said I want to apologize ... because, I said such good things about you.' She said, 'Don't worry, it was only the press.' I thought that was very professional.'



