

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has described the European Union as a foe on trade.



He told CBS News that European countries were taking advantage of the US and not paying their Nato bills.



EU Council President Donald Tusk said anyone calling the EU foes was spreading 'fake news'.



Mr Trump said he had 'low expectations' for his meeting on Monday with Russia's Vladimir Putin, which comes after 12 Russians were indicted for alleged hacking during 2016 US elections.



Mr Trump said he would raise this issue with Mr Putin at the summit in the Finnish capital, Helsinki, and 'maybe some good' would come of it.



Russia denies the allegations.



There have been calls in the US for Mr Trump to cancel his meeting with Mr Putin over the indictments, announced on Friday by US Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.



