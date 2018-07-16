

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China is scheduled to release a raft of data on Monday, headlining a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. On tap are Q3 figures for GDP, as well as June numbers for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.



GDP is expected to gain 1.2 percent on quarter and 6.7 percent on year after rising 1.4 percent on quarter and 6.8 percent on year in the three months prior.



Retail sales are called higher by 9.0 percent on year, up from 8.5 percent in May. Industrial Production is expected to advance an annual 6.5 percent, slowing from 6.8 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 6.2 percent, up from 6.1 percent a month earlier.



New Zealand will see Jun results for its Performance of Services Index; in May, the index score was 57.3.



Malaysia will provide May unemployment data; in April, the jobless rate was 3.3 percent and the participation rate was 68.2 percent.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday in observance of Marine Day and will re-open on Tuesday.



