

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was down 0.1 percent on month in July, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday - coming in at 309,191 pounds.



On a yearly basis, house prices were up 1.4 percent - slowing from 1.7 percent in the previous month.



The total number of houses put on the market jumped 8.6 percent, although the number of sales was stagnant - allowing for increased inventories.



By region, the largest declines in sales were in London and the South East.



