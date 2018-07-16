Bauer Media Brands Unite Against Tampon Tax with the "NO GENDER SELECTIVE TAX" Campaign

SYDNEY, Australia, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Bauer Media announces the launch of its 'No Gender Selective Tax' campaign, a push to end what is essentially a tax on being a woman.

The 'No Gender Selective Tax' campaign is a major initiative to remove the Goods and Services Tax (GST) from the price of tampons, pads and sanitary items for all Australian women.

The campaign encourages Australians to say "I agree" by signing the petition at bloodyannoying.com [http://www.bloodyannoying.com/].

Since the introduction of the GST in 2000, women have been paying tax on tampons. By contrast, condoms and Viagra have always been GST exempt. Tampons are almost the only essential item that is purchased exclusively by one sex, meaning that the GST on it directly and solely penalises women.

As a champion for all Australian women, Bauer's leading titles have united to promote the need for change, with 36 media brands, including ELLE, The Australian Women's Weekly, Cosmopolitan, Woman's Day and Money supporting the campaign.

Nicole Byers, Editor-in-Chief of The Australian Women's Weekly, says: "I am proud to unite with my peers to call for the removal of the tax on sanitary items to ensure equality for all Australian women."

"This is not about taking a political position. It's about taking a position strongly in support of women. We are attempting to correct an oversight made when the GST was introduced in 2000 and encourage all sides of politics to come together now and do the right thing."

Lorna Gray, Editor of Cosmopolitan, says: "I am proud to be involved in a campaign, and with a company, that is helping to drive change. This isn't just about women. It's about equity and fairness. The GST on tampons is effectively a tax on gender. Nothing else, male or female, is comparable. The GST treatment of sanitary products is unique."

Effie Zahos, Editor of Money, says: "Women spend around $300 million* a year on sanitary items, with an estimated $30 million on GST. This is an unfair cost for women, imposed on them for just being a woman.

"When you consider women who are homeless or living in poverty, the GST makes an already expensive but essential item even more so. It is time to do what most fair-minded Australians know is the right thing to do."

As this is an issue that affects all women, across all demographics, Bauer is recruiting familiar faces from all walks of public life, including professional athletes, actresses, TV stars, business leaders and academics who want to support the campaign and fight for change for women.

The 'No Gender Selective Tax' campaign is the latest in many initiatives Bauer and its titles are leading in its mission to publish 10 million words by 2019 towards a more equal future for women.

Bauer Media's 'No Gender Selective Tax' campaign launches today across all of Bauer's print, digital and social media channels, reaching 8.5 million** Australians. All Australians will be encouraged to join the campaign by signing the petition at bloodyannoying.com [http://www.bloodyannoying.com/].

