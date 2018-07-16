

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 90 points or 3.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,830-point plateau although it figures to bounce higher again on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside thanks to a bump is crude oil prices and optimism ahead of quarterly earnings. The European and U.S. markets were up om Friday and the Asian markets are tipped to follow that lead.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the properties and oil companies, while the financials and insurance stocks were mixed.



For the day, the index fell 6.48 points or 0.23 percent to finish at 2,831.18 after trading between 2,818.85 and 2,835.46. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 7.28 points or 0.46 percent to end at 1,604.45.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 1.11 percent, while Bank of China skidded 1.39 percent, China Merchants collected 0.73 percent, China Construction Bank added 0.14 percent, China Life eased 0.18 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.27 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.16 percent, PetroChina fell 0.52 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 1.46 percent, Gemdale slid o.34 percent, China Vanke lost 0.55 percent and Poly Real Estate declined 0.36 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks turned in a lackluster performance on Friday, although the NASDAQ hit a fresh record high and the S&P 500 reached its best closing level in five months.



The Dow rose 94.52 points or 0.38 percent to 25,019.41, the NASDAQ added 2.06 points or 0.03 percent to 7,825.98 and the S&P 500 gained 3.02 points or 0.11 percent to 2,801.31. For the week, the Dow surged 2.3 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 1.8 percent and the S&P climbed 1.5 percent.



The choppy trading came as traders hesitated to make significant moves following the considerable volatility of the past few sessions. Traders also digested mixed quarterly results from financial giants JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC).



In economic news, the Federal Reserve delivered its semi-annual monetary policy to Congress, calling economic growth in the first half of the year solid and reiterating it expects further increases in interest rates.



The University of Michigan noted a decrease in consumer sentiment in July due to concerns about potential impact of tariffs. The Labor Department note a drop in import prices in June but a slightly bigger than expected increase in export prices.



Energy stocks saw some strength amid a rebound by the price of crude oil, while weakness was visible in the telecom and banking sectors.



Closer to home, China is scheduled to release a raft of data this morning, including Q3 figures for GDP, as well as June numbers for retail sales, industrial production and fixed asset investment.



GDP is expected to gain 1.2 percent on quarter and 6.7 percent on year after rising 1.4 percent on quarter and 6.8 percent on year in the three months prior.



Retail sales are called higher by 9.0 percent on year, up from 8.5 percent in May. Industrial Production is expected to advance an annual 6.5 percent, slowing from 6.8 percent in the previous month. FAI is pegged at 6.2 percent, up from 6.1 percent a month earlier.



