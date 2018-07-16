

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - The Pentagon said Sunday that it reached a multi-billion-dollar 'handshake deal' with Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on buying the next batch of F-35 combat jets after months of wrangling over price and other terms.



A final deal would allow the company to book the bulk of the contract for 141 jets likely to be worth more than $12 billion in the third quarter.



The contract would help ease investors' concerns about defense sector growth that have weighed on shares in recent months.



The two sides had hoped to finalize a deal almost a year ago, but sale discussions have become prolonged by disagreements over the price of the new jets, flying costs and repair bills for already delivered aircraft.



Neither the Defense Department nor Lockheed disclosed either the total contract value nor the unit costs of the latest order, but a Lockheed spokesperson said the company remains on track to decrease the unit cost of an F-35A conventional takeoff and landing model - the most widely used variant - to $80 million by 2020.



