

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing Co.'s (BA) Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said that the company will decide next year whether to pursue a new multibillion-dollar commercial airliner project-its first in about 15 years.



'We're advancing our business case,' Muilenburg said at a news conference Sunday. 'Our plan is to make a launch decision on that airplane in 2019. We still are targeting a 2025 entry-into-service date.'



It would be Boeing's biggest plane bet since it launched the 787 Dreamliner program roughly 15 years ago.



Boeing has said it expects a market for 4,000 or more of the planes.



For Boeing, the plane would sit between its 737 single-aisle jet and the 787 Dreamliner.



