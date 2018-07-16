Nintex Recognises Top Channel Partners for Impactful Results with the Nintex Platform

LAS VEGAS, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the world's leader in intelligent process automation (IPA), is pleased to recognise exemplary channel partners in the United States, Europe and Asia who are all leaders in their respective fields with 2018 Nintex Partner Awards.

"We couldn't be more proud of what our 2018 Nintex Partner Award winners have accomplished this past year," says Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Nintex partners are critical to our success and are helping customers across the public and private sectors realise the promise of digital transformation by showing them how easy and powerful it is to automate, orchestrate and optimise business processes with the Nintex Platform."

This evening senior leaders from Nintex celebrated with the company's top partner organizations where each were recognised for their individual business achievements at an awards dinner in Las Vegas. Tonight's event coincides with the start of the annual Microsoft Inspire conference where Nintex is a titanium sponsor.

2018 Nintex Partner Award winners were named across four categories including:

Business Excellence - success in driving new bookings and renewals

- success in driving new bookings and renewals DocPoint Solutions in Fulton, Maryland



Amexus Infromationstechnik GmbH & Co. in Germany



Provoke Solutions in New Zealand

Business Acceleration - success in growing subscription licences year over year

- success in growing subscription licences year over year Netwoven Inc. in Milpitas, California



adesso AG in Germany



Japan Business Systems Inc. in Japan

Customer Success - successful adoption and innovative use of the Nintex Platform

- successful adoption and innovative use of the Nintex Platform Protiviti in Menlo Park, California



Synergi in Gateshead, U.K.



KBQuest Hong Kong Limited in Hong Kong

Regional Spotlight - market impact and momentum

- market impact and momentum Databank lmx LLC in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania



ISS International Software Solutions in Lebanon



Antares Solutions Pty Ltd. in Australia

Data One GmbH was also recognised at the Nintex Partner Awards dinner for 10 years of partnership with Nintex.

To learn more about Nintex's partner program, visit https://www.nintex.com/partners or stop by the company's booth (#401) at Microsoft Inspire.

About Nintex

Nintex is the world's leader in intelligent process automation (IPA) with more than 7,500 enterprise clients and 1,700 partners in 90 countries who have built and published millions of workflow applications. With its unmatched breadth of capability and platform support delivered by unique architectural capabilities, Nintex empowers the line of business and IT departments to quickly automate, orchestrate and optimize hundreds of manual processes to progress on the journey to digital transformation. Nintex Workflow Cloud, the company's cloud platform, connects with all content repositories, systems of record, and people to consistently fuel successful business outcomes. Visit www.nintex.com to learn more.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

