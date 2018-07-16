

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.



That beat forecasts for an increase of 1.6 percent following the rise of 1.4 percent in the three months prior.



On a yearly basis, GDP climbed 6.8 percent - unchanged from Q1 but beating expectations for 6.7 percent.



The bureau also said that retail sales advanced an annual 9.0 percent - exceeding expectations for 8.8 percent and up from 8.5 percent in May.



Industrial production gained 6.0 percent on year, shy of forecasts for 6.5 percent and down from 6.8 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment gained 6.0 percent on year, in line with expectations and down from 6.12 percent a month earlier.



