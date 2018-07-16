sprite-preloader
Montag, 16.07.2018

WKN: A111E5 ISIN: SE0002591420 
16.07.2018 | 07:28
PR Newswire

Invitation to Tobii's Conference Call Following the Q2 2018 Report

STOCKHOLM, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tobii AB plans to publish the interim report for the period January 1-June 30, 2018 on July 20 at 8.00 a.m. CET. Following this report, at 2.00 p.m., Tobii will arrange a conference call with web cast presentation for investors, analysts and media.

Tobii's President and CEO Henrik Eskilsson and CFO Johan Wilsby will present and comment on the report. After the presentation, there will be time for questions. The presentation will be held in English.

Time: Friday, July 20, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. CET

Phone numbers for participants:

SE +46-(0)8-5664-2753 (national toll free: 0200-880-389)

NO +47-2100-2610 (national toll free: 800-51084)

DK +45-35-15-80-49 (national toll free: 80-70-16-25)

FI +358-(0)9-7479-0361 (national toll free: 0800-772-208)

UK +44-(0)330-336-9126 (national toll free: 0800-358-6377)

US +1-323-794-2093 (national toll free, US/CA: 866-548-4713)

Confirmation code: 6943166

Make sure you are connected to the conference call by calling or logging in and register a few minutes before the presentation begins.

Web presentation: Link to the web cast presentation

The web cast presentation is also available via Tobii's web site under Interim report Q2 2018. The presentation and the report will be available on the same page after publication and presentation.

Welcome!

Contact
Sara Hyléen
Corporate Communications Director of Tobii
phone: +46-709-16-16-41
email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/tobii-ab/r/invitation-to-tobii-s-conference-call-following-the-q2-2018-report,c2575715

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/2874/2575715/878698.pdf

Invitation to Tobii's earnings call for Q1 2018 - press release - 16July2018

http://mb.cision.com/Public/2874/2575715/b1a8085bfb8cbfef.pdf

Inbjudan till Tobiis telefonkonferens Q1 2018 - pressmeddelande - 16juli2018


© 2018 PR Newswire