Innovative RPR EN-4165-Style Receptacle with PCB Contacts Maintains Signal Integrity and Secure Connectivity for In-flight Entertainment and Avionics Applications in the Commercial Aviation Market

Click HERE to Watch the Demo Video RPR EN4165-Style Connector

ITT Inc.'s (NYSE:ITT) Cannon brand introduced its new RPR EN4165-Style Receptacle with PCB Contacts for Commercial Aerospace applicationstodayat the 2018 Farnborough International Air Show Hall 4, Display Stand #4455, in Farnborough, United Kingdom.

Small, lightweight and highly reliable, Cannon's RPR EN4165-Style Receptacle with PCB Contacts offers high-speed data transfer, cost efficiency and performance in a compact but robust design package. The RPR is an ARINC 809-compatible solution that is ideal for high-speed Ethernet and PCB applications and is designed to help the commercial aviation sector meet evolving passenger demands for connectivity.

"The increasing need for high-speed data to support larger in-flight entertainment content and demanding avionics applications is driving the requirement for more advanced, higher speed data transfer rates in commercial aircraft," said Anh Phan, ITT Cannon's vice president of sales marketing."In response, manufacturers are pushing the interconnect industry to develop more cost-effective, lightweight electrical connector solutions to fulfill the demand."

"Our new RPR EN4165-Style Receptacle with PCB Contacts is a highly engineered interconnect solution that meets this need head on," said Phan. "Its lightweight, composite construction and space-saving design delivers cost efficiency while retaining high speed data transfer performances, secure connectivity and signal integrity."

Cannon's new RPR EN4165-Style Receptacle with PCB Contacts offers a number of key features and benefits including:

Signal integrity and Secure Connectivity This ARINC 809-compatible interconnect offers a proven, high-performance solution in the most extreme conditions and harshest environments.

This ARINC 809-compatible interconnect offers a proven, high-performance solution in the most extreme conditions and harshest environments. Service, Repair Maintenance are Easier with Front Release, Rear Removable Insert Proprietary Latching Mechanism Cannon engineers designed a proprietary latch mechanism for the RPR that allows front release and rear removal of the insert from the shell after PCB/Panel mounting. This enables access to or removal of electronics from the equipment panel as opposed to a rear release mechanism inside the box, which is frequently inaccessible. Among the first of its kind, Cannon's proprietary latching mechanism is an option on all of Cannon's RPR receptacles.

Cannon engineers designed a proprietary latch mechanism for the RPR that allows front release and rear removal of the insert from the shell after PCB/Panel mounting. This enables access to or removal of electronics from the equipment panel as opposed to a rear release mechanism inside the box, which is frequently inaccessible. Among the first of its kind, Cannon's proprietary latching mechanism is an option on all of Cannon's RPR receptacles. Precision PCB Tail Alignment Cost Competitive Design A monoblock insert offers cost efficiencies with added reliability and prevention of splayed PCB contacts.

A monoblock insert offers cost efficiencies with added reliability and prevention of splayed PCB contacts. Compact Lightweight - The RPR's composite construction is ideal for ultimate weight savings.

- The RPR's composite construction is ideal for ultimate weight savings. Intermateability - Cannon's RPR receptacle is completely intermateable with EN4165 plugs from current suppliers.

RPR continues Cannon's legacy of innovation and leadership, building on several firsts that we contributed to the aviation market including D-Subminiature and Microminiature Connectors, Rack and Panel Rectangular Interconnects and Fiber Optic Assemblies, to name a few," Phan said. "With the introduction of the Cannon RPR Modular Interconnect Solution, we are executing on our next generation technologies and providing the global aviation industry with a customized engineering solution that keeps critical applications connected in the harshest environments.

During the week-long Farnborough Air Show, ITT Cannon is also showcasing its recently introduced BKA ARINC 600 Rack Panel with Stamped PCB Contacts, along with an expansive and broad portfolio of off-the-shelf and custom interconnects that are lightweight, reliable, ruggedized and efficient. These interconnect solutions help manufacturers optimize weight requirements to reduce fuel costs, increase communication data bandwidth and ensure critical systems operate reliably and efficiently.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2017 revenues of $2.6 billion.

About Cannon

ITT's Cannon brand is a leading global manufacturer of connector products serving international customers in the aerospace and defense, medical, energy, transportation and industrial end markets. Whether delivering critical specs to aircraft pilots, streaming data through communications satellites or giving expectant parents a first look at their unborn children, Cannon connects the world's most important information to the people who need it. In 2015, Cannon celebrated 100 years of making connections that helped make history. Cannon products were used in the first "talking" movies and helped transmit the first messages home from the moon. Today we proudly continue our legacy of innovating to connect the world and inspire the successes of the next century because amazing things happen when great things connect. For more information, visit www.ittcannon.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180715005012/en/

Contacts:

ITT

Investors

Jessica Kourakos, +1 914-641-2030

jessica.kourakos@itt.com

or

Media

Laurent Lawrence, +1 914-304-1809

laurent.lawrence@itt.com

or

Trade Media

Chelsea Wagner, +1 585-340-9358

chelsea.wagner@partnersandnapier.com