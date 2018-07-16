Bezant Announces Sponsorship of the Seoul Beyond Blocks Summit

As aKey Sponsor of the event during Korean Blockchain Week, Bezant aims to connect industry players around the world

SINGAPORE, July 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Bezant -- a blockchain-as-a-service platform for enterprises to build dynamic services and applications on top of its blockchain network -- today announces that it will be a key sponsor at the Beyond Blocks Summit in Seoul, South Korea. The first annual flagship event in the city, the Summit aims to connect blockchain enthusiasts around the world, and will take place on July 17 and 18 at The Shilla Hotel & Resort.

Daesik Kim, Chief Cryptocurrency Officer of Bezant said: "We are pleased to be a key sponsor of the Beyond Blocks Summit during Korea Blockchain Week. South Korea is home to a vibrant and sophisticated community of blockchain companies and we are glad to be facilitating the important discussions that will take place at the event."

"South Korea is also a key market for Bezant, so we are eager to meet with industry movers and shakers who will be in attendance and explore opportunities to collaborate. Our team also looks forward to connecting with our local community members and sharing our vision of accelerating innovation cycles and fundraising for global businesses through the power of blockchain."

Earlier in July, Bezant announced the listing of its BZNT Token on Bibox Exchange, a leading AI-enhanced global encrypted digital asset exchange, following a six-figure strategic investment by Bibox Exchange a week prior.

Additionally, Bezant successfully raised US$27.88 million during its token sale in May 2018.

Conference goers are invited to learn more about Bezant by visiting its booth located at Booth 9 behind the Internal Garden at The Shilla Hotel & Resort.

About Bezant

Bezant provides blockchain-as-a-service for enterprises to build dynamic services and applications on top of the Bezant blockchain network, enabling enterprises to power up their services with blockchain integration, and conduct their own token sales. With a focus on mobile apps, games, and e-commerce primarily in emerging markets, the Bezant network also facilitates instant and decentralized payment solutions so all of the world's consumers can easily access global goods and services using its Wallet and BZNT Token.

