EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2018

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2018

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets 1 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 3.4 2 Tesco Consumer Services United Kingdom 3.4 3 Verizon Telecommunications United States 3.2 4 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.0 5 ENI Oil & Gas Italy 2.9 6 Apache Oil & Gas United States 2.8 7 Panasonic Consumer Goods Japan 2.8 8 Royal Dutch Shell A Oil & Gas Netherlands 2.7 9 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Financials Japan 2.6 10 Nokia Technology Finland 2.5 11 China Mobile Telecommunications Hong Kong 2.5 12 BP Oil & Gas United Kingdom 2.5 13 Total Oil & Gas France 2.5 14 Mitsubishi Industrials Japan 2.5 15 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.4 16 Synchrony Financial Financials United States 2.4 17 Bangkok Bank ** Financials Thailand 2.4 18 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.3 19 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.3 20 DNB Financials Norway 2.3 21 Ahold Delhaize Consumer Services Netherlands 2.3 22 Singapore Telecommunications Telecommunications Singapore 2.3 23 East Japan Railway Consumer Services Japan 2.3 24 Swire Pacific A Industrials Hong Kong 2.2 25 Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities Fund Financials Other 2.2 26 Alps Electric Industrials Japan 2.2 27 Sanofi Health Care France 2.2 28 Bank Mandiri Financials Indonesia 2.0 29 Japan Tobacco Consumer Goods Japan 2.0 30 PostNL Industrials Netherlands 2.0 31 ING Financials Netherlands 1.9 32 Galaxy Entertainment Consumer Services Hong Kong 1.9 33 Bayer Health Care Germany 1.9 34 Celgene Health Care United States 1.9 35 Nomura Financials Japan 1.8 36 CK Hutchison Industrials Hong Kong 1.7 37 Commerzbank Financials Germany 1.6 38 Telefonica Telecommunications Spain 1.6 39 Goodbaby International Consumer Goods China 1.5 Total equity investments 90.9 Cash and other net assets 9.1 Net assets 100.0 * The investment is in non-voting shares

**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2018 % of Net Assets Europe 32.1 Asia Pacific 18.8 Japan 18.6 United States 10.3 United Kingdom 8.9 Other 2.2 Cash and other net assets 9.1 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2018 % of Net Assets Financials 21.6 Health Care 17.0 Oil & Gas 13.4 Industrials 10.6 Consumer Services 9.9 Telecommunications 9.6 Consumer Goods 6.3 Technology 2.5 Cash and other net assets 9.1 100.0

As at 30 June 2018, the net assets of the Company were £144,225,000.

16 July 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig

Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited

Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street

Edinburgh

EH3 7JF