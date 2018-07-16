sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.07.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 586 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
16.07.2018 | 08:04
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2018

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 30 June 2018

PR Newswire

London, July 13

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 30 JUNE 2018

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
1Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 3.4
2TescoConsumer ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.4
3VerizonTelecommunicationsUnited States 3.2
4AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.0
5ENIOil & GasItaly 2.9
6ApacheOil & GasUnited States 2.8
7PanasonicConsumer GoodsJapan 2.8
8Royal Dutch Shell AOil & GasNetherlands 2.7
9Sumitomo Mitsui FinancialFinancialsJapan 2.6
10NokiaTechnologyFinland 2.5
11China MobileTelecommunicationsHong Kong 2.5
12BPOil & GasUnited Kingdom 2.5
13TotalOil & GasFrance 2.5
14MitsubishiIndustrialsJapan 2.5
15Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.4
16Synchrony FinancialFinancialsUnited States 2.4
17Bangkok Bank **FinancialsThailand 2.4
18NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.3
19Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.3
20DNBFinancialsNorway 2.3
21Ahold DelhaizeConsumer ServicesNetherlands 2.3
22Singapore TelecommunicationsTelecommunicationsSingapore 2.3
23East Japan RailwayConsumer ServicesJapan 2.3
24Swire Pacific AIndustrialsHong Kong 2.2
25Edinburgh Partners Emerging Opportunities FundFinancialsOther 2.2
26Alps ElectricIndustrialsJapan 2.2
27SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.2
28Bank MandiriFinancialsIndonesia 2.0
29Japan TobaccoConsumer GoodsJapan 2.0
30PostNLIndustrialsNetherlands 2.0
31INGFinancialsNetherlands 1.9
32Galaxy EntertainmentConsumer ServicesHong Kong 1.9
33BayerHealth CareGermany 1.9
34CelgeneHealth CareUnited States 1.9
35NomuraFinancialsJapan 1.8
36CK HutchisonIndustrialsHong Kong 1.7
37CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 1.6
38TelefonicaTelecommunicationsSpain 1.6
39Goodbaby InternationalConsumer GoodsChina 1.5
Total equity investments90.9
Cash and other net assets9.1
Net assets100.0
* The investment is in non-voting shares
**The investment is in non-voting depositary receipts

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2018% of Net Assets
Europe32.1
Asia Pacific18.8
Japan18.6
United States10.3
United Kingdom8.9
Other2.2
Cash and other net assets9.1
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

30 June 2018 % of Net Assets
Financials21.6
Health Care17.0
Oil & Gas13.4
Industrials10.6
Consumer Services9.9
Telecommunications9.6
Consumer Goods6.3
Technology2.5
Cash and other net assets9.1
100.0

As at 30 June 2018, the net assets of the Company were £144,225,000.

16 July 2018

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF


© 2018 PR Newswire