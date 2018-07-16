ELEMENTIS PLC - Acquisition of Mondo Minerals - supplemental information

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO ANY OF THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

Further to the announcement dated 29 June 2018 in relation to the proposed acquisition of Mondo Minerals B.V. ("Mondo"), Elementis plc has today released further information in respect of the Mondo business in the form of a presentation which is available on https://www.elementisplc.com/investors/transaction.

Enquiries

Elementis plc

James Curran, Investor Relations Tel: 020 7067 2994

Tulchan

David Allchurch

Martin Robinson Tel: 020 7353 4200