Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-07-16 08:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 03.07.2018- Public offering AUG1L AUGA group VLN 20.07.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.07.2018- Buyback period ZMP1LOS2 Žemaitijos pienas VLN 23.07.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2018 Government LTGCB11027A, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB11027A Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2018 Dividend ex-date SFG1T Silvano Fashion TLN Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2018 Audited annual GRZ1R Grobina RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2018 Sales figures NTU1L Novaturas VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2018 Capital decrease SFG1T Silvano Fashion TLN ex-date Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2018 Coupon payment date ELGB080018A ELKO Grupa RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2018 Additional LVGB002523A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2018 Extraordinary AUG1L AUGA group VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2018 Dividend record SFG1T Silvano Fashion TLN date Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2018 Capital decrease SFG1T Silvano Fashion TLN record date Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.07.2018 Coupon payment date UPPB080022FA UPP & CO Kauno 53 TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.07.2018 Interim report, 6 BLT1T Baltika TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2018 Interim report, 6 TEL1L Telia Lietuva VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2018 Investors event BLT1T Baltika TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.