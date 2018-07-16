PRODWAYS: Prodways Group enters the Forbes 2018 Futur40 and receives the special award within the "Technology" category

Prodways Group (Euronext Paris: PWG) entered the 2018 Futur40, a selection of fast growing listed F?rench companies, and was awarded the special prize in the "Technology" category.



Forty French listed companies with the fastest and most promising growth were distinguished by Forbes France for their revenue growth and the originality of their business model, based on data provided by Morningstar, in partnership with PME finance-Europe Entrepreneurs, the consulting and audit firm RSM, F2iC and Paris Europlace.

Listed since 2017 on Euronext Paris, Prodways Group showcased 38% revenue growth in 2017 to reach €34,8 million revenue compared to €5,0 million in 2014.

Raphaël Gorgé, CEO of Prodways Group declared : "We are honoured to receive the Futur40 award and this special recognition in the Technology category. This award recognizes the potential and solid growth of Prodways Group which posts the highest revenue growth rates among publicly listed 3D printing industry players."





Next report

Publication of half-year revenue on Friday July 27, 2018 before market opening.





About Prodways Group

PRODWAYS GROUP is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (machines, materials, parts & services and software) with a high value added technological industrial solution. PRODWAYS GROUP offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). The Group targets a significant number of sectors, from aeronautics to healthcare.

In 2017, the company generated revenue of €34.8 million, including 38% outside of France. Building on revolutionary and proprietary technology, MOVINGLight®, PRODWAYS GROUP today has global visibility in the industrial 3D printing sector and with leading customers.

PRODWAYS GROUP is a Groupe Gorgé company.

For further information: www.prodways-group.com





